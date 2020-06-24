15677 N 29TH Street

Amenities

*Brand New Renovation**Brand New Bathrooms**Brand New Samsung Washer & Dryer**Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath home with a two-car garage and expansive, covered yard retreat! Easy access to the 51 & 101. Dual Master bedrooms - upstairs and down! Striking, loft-height living room ceilings. Newly installed High-end finishes in this elegantly designed remodel include: **Quartz & Granite counter tops;** Custom tiled shower & bath enclosures;** Laminate flooring throughout;** Stainless steel appliances;**Brushed nickel ceiling fans & accents;**Open floor plan;**Backyard oasis. Walk or bike to multiple parks, restaurants, cafes, Fry's, Starbucks AND Dutch Brothers Coffee, Red Devil Pizza, and more!