Phoenix, AZ
15677 N 29TH Street
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

15677 N 29TH Street

15677 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

15677 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*Brand New Renovation**Brand New Bathrooms**Brand New Samsung Washer & Dryer**Beautifully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath home with a two-car garage and expansive, covered yard retreat! Easy access to the 51 & 101. Dual Master bedrooms - upstairs and down! Striking, loft-height living room ceilings. Newly installed High-end finishes in this elegantly designed remodel include: **Quartz & Granite counter tops;** Custom tiled shower & bath enclosures;** Laminate flooring throughout;** Stainless steel appliances;**Brushed nickel ceiling fans & accents;**Open floor plan;**Backyard oasis. Walk or bike to multiple parks, restaurants, cafes, Fry's, Starbucks AND Dutch Brothers Coffee, Red Devil Pizza, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15677 N 29TH Street have any available units?
15677 N 29TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15677 N 29TH Street have?
Some of 15677 N 29TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15677 N 29TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15677 N 29TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15677 N 29TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15677 N 29TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15677 N 29TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15677 N 29TH Street offers parking.
Does 15677 N 29TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15677 N 29TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15677 N 29TH Street have a pool?
No, 15677 N 29TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 15677 N 29TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15677 N 29TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15677 N 29TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15677 N 29TH Street has units with dishwashers.
