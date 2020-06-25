All apartments in Phoenix
15608 N 9TH Avenue
15608 N 9TH Avenue

15608 North 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15608 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This home is loaded with upgrades! NEW A/C September 2018! Resurface pebble tech pool in 2019! Every detail was carefully selected for this gorgeous, professionally remodeled home. Brazilian cherry hardwood floor throughout the house and porcelain tile in the entrance&in the kitchen.Fabulous floor plan 3,309SF with beautiful open entry.This home includes: two master bedrooms,both master bath have Ariel Platinum Steam shower,formal living room, dining room,family room, stunning large gourmet kitchen, pull-out drawers, self closing cabinets, breakfast area and granite counter top kitchen island, walk in pantry,all upgraded stainless steel appliances, formal laundry room.Every bathroom has unique design.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15608 N 9TH Avenue have any available units?
15608 N 9TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15608 N 9TH Avenue have?
Some of 15608 N 9TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15608 N 9TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15608 N 9TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15608 N 9TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15608 N 9TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15608 N 9TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15608 N 9TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 15608 N 9TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15608 N 9TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15608 N 9TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15608 N 9TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 15608 N 9TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15608 N 9TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15608 N 9TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15608 N 9TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
