15464 S 44TH Way

Features Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Bay Windows, 2Bdrm +Den and two BathR. Built with Pride in1993 by Continental in popular ''Payson'' model. Kitchen Boasts Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops,Large Island with Hanging Accent Lights and Breakfast Bar. Cabinets have a built in Lazy-Susan.. Resort like Back Yard features an Above Ground Jacuzzi Hot Tub, Custom Golf Putting Green with Artificial Grass, Raised Planters, Flagstone Patio with misting system. Neutral Custom Paint. Spacious LR and inviting DR combo welcomes you Home. Tile Floors throughout except Carpeted BdRms. FR features a welcoming corner Fireplace. Master has huge walk-in closet, Garden Tub with Separate Shower & private exit to the patio. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS.