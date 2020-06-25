All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:15 PM

15464 S 44TH Way

15464 South 44th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15464 South 44th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
putting green
garage
hot tub
Features Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Bay Windows, 2Bdrm +Den and two BathR. Built with Pride in1993 by Continental in popular ''Payson'' model. Kitchen Boasts Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertops,Large Island with Hanging Accent Lights and Breakfast Bar. Cabinets have a built in Lazy-Susan.. Resort like Back Yard features an Above Ground Jacuzzi Hot Tub, Custom Golf Putting Green with Artificial Grass, Raised Planters, Flagstone Patio with misting system. Neutral Custom Paint. Spacious LR and inviting DR combo welcomes you Home. Tile Floors throughout except Carpeted BdRms. FR features a welcoming corner Fireplace. Master has huge walk-in closet, Garden Tub with Separate Shower & private exit to the patio. NO PETS, NO SMOKERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15464 S 44TH Way have any available units?
15464 S 44TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15464 S 44TH Way have?
Some of 15464 S 44TH Way's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15464 S 44TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
15464 S 44TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15464 S 44TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 15464 S 44TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15464 S 44TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 15464 S 44TH Way offers parking.
Does 15464 S 44TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15464 S 44TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15464 S 44TH Way have a pool?
No, 15464 S 44TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 15464 S 44TH Way have accessible units?
No, 15464 S 44TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15464 S 44TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15464 S 44TH Way has units with dishwashers.
