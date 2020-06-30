All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

1546 W Windsor Ave

1546 West Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1546 West Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1546 W Windsor Ave Available 11/30/19 3 bed, 2 bath sfh Encanto - Nicely updated 3-bed SFH in Encanto across from golf course. Home sits on huge lot with private backyard and detached garage with lots of room for storage. Interior was remodeled in 2015, clean finishes throughout. Wood and tile floors throughout home. Totally remodeled kitchen with shaker cabinets, solid surface counters, new appliances. Washer-Dryer included. Covered front and back porch. LED lighting and fans throughout. Great location close to Downtown Phoenix.

Rent does not include 1.5% Admin Fee, 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax.

Text or email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635 - tom@phoenixprestigere.com. REALTOR

(RLNE5335029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 W Windsor Ave have any available units?
1546 W Windsor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 W Windsor Ave have?
Some of 1546 W Windsor Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 W Windsor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1546 W Windsor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 W Windsor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1546 W Windsor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1546 W Windsor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1546 W Windsor Ave offers parking.
Does 1546 W Windsor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 W Windsor Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 W Windsor Ave have a pool?
No, 1546 W Windsor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1546 W Windsor Ave have accessible units?
No, 1546 W Windsor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 W Windsor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 W Windsor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

