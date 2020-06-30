Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1546 W Windsor Ave Available 11/30/19 3 bed, 2 bath sfh Encanto - Nicely updated 3-bed SFH in Encanto across from golf course. Home sits on huge lot with private backyard and detached garage with lots of room for storage. Interior was remodeled in 2015, clean finishes throughout. Wood and tile floors throughout home. Totally remodeled kitchen with shaker cabinets, solid surface counters, new appliances. Washer-Dryer included. Covered front and back porch. LED lighting and fans throughout. Great location close to Downtown Phoenix.



Rent does not include 1.5% Admin Fee, 2.3% Phoenix Rental Tax.



Text or email Tom to set up a tour, 602-708-1635 - tom@phoenixprestigere.com. REALTOR



(RLNE5335029)