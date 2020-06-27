All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15448 S 44th Place
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

15448 S 44th Place

15448 South 44th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15448 South 44th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM + DEN, 2 BATHROOM AHWATUKEE HOME WITH PEBBLE TECH POOL WITH WATERFALL - This single level Ahwatukee home is an incredible value with 3 bedrooms + den/office, 2 bathrooms a 2 car garage and a sparkling pebble tech pool! Spacious floor plan with 1,950 sqft of living space including a living/dining room and separate family room with a fireplace. Double doors off of the living/dining room open up to a den/office/4th bedroom. Saltillo tile and berber carpet throughout. Double doors open up to large master bedroom with en suite bathroom featuring separate shower and marble tub, double sinks and a large walk-in closet. Wonderful private backyard with lush green grass and a refreshing pebble-tech pool with a rock waterfall. All of this in an excellent Ahwatukee location near shopping, dining, freeways, Sky Harbor and more! This home won't last long!

Rent - $1895 + tax
Security Deposit - $1895
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250 (with owner approval)

Call to set up a private viewing!

SHAARON ELISHA
480-246-9383
E & G Real Estate Services
shaaron@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5106063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

