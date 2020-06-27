15448 S 44th Place

Amenities

3 BEDROOM + DEN, 2 BATHROOM AHWATUKEE HOME WITH PEBBLE TECH POOL WITH WATERFALL - This single level Ahwatukee home is an incredible value with 3 bedrooms + den/office, 2 bathrooms a 2 car garage and a sparkling pebble tech pool! Spacious floor plan with 1,950 sqft of living space including a living/dining room and separate family room with a fireplace. Double doors off of the living/dining room open up to a den/office/4th bedroom. Saltillo tile and berber carpet throughout. Double doors open up to large master bedroom with en suite bathroom featuring separate shower and marble tub, double sinks and a large walk-in closet. Wonderful private backyard with lush green grass and a refreshing pebble-tech pool with a rock waterfall. All of this in an excellent Ahwatukee location near shopping, dining, freeways, Sky Harbor and more! This home won't last long!



Rent - $1895 + tax

Security Deposit - $1895

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250 (with owner approval)



Call to set up a private viewing!



SHAARON ELISHA

480-246-9383

E & G Real Estate Services

shaaron@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5106063)