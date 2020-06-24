All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

15447 N 1ST Place

15447 North 1st Place · No Longer Available
Location

15447 North 1st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Location location! Located in Moon Valley close to shopping, freeway, park and night life! This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home with fireplace has just been remodeled. All newer stainless steel appliances, carpet, flooring and more. Open floor plan high ceilings with room to move. Courtyard off the front patio great to have a morning coffee. Bedrooms have large windows allowing plenty of natural lighting. One bedroom upstairs with a loft area. Community pool area with spa makes it a great place to hangout during the summer months. Rental also includes new washer, new dryer, refrigerator, water and trash. Stop by this one will go fast. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15447 N 1ST Place have any available units?
15447 N 1ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15447 N 1ST Place have?
Some of 15447 N 1ST Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15447 N 1ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
15447 N 1ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15447 N 1ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 15447 N 1ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15447 N 1ST Place offer parking?
No, 15447 N 1ST Place does not offer parking.
Does 15447 N 1ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15447 N 1ST Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15447 N 1ST Place have a pool?
Yes, 15447 N 1ST Place has a pool.
Does 15447 N 1ST Place have accessible units?
No, 15447 N 1ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15447 N 1ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15447 N 1ST Place has units with dishwashers.

