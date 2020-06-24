15447 N 1ST Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Location location! Located in Moon Valley close to shopping, freeway, park and night life! This cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home with fireplace has just been remodeled. All newer stainless steel appliances, carpet, flooring and more. Open floor plan high ceilings with room to move. Courtyard off the front patio great to have a morning coffee. Bedrooms have large windows allowing plenty of natural lighting. One bedroom upstairs with a loft area. Community pool area with spa makes it a great place to hangout during the summer months. Rental also includes new washer, new dryer, refrigerator, water and trash. Stop by this one will go fast. NO PETS.