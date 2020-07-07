All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1544 W. Campbell Ave.

1544 West Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1544 West Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7ed6404005 ----
Fantastic uptown townhouse in a great community!! Large floor-plan features 4 bedrooms and over 1,500 sq ft of living space! Tastefully upgraded with tile flooring, neutral paint, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & tile back-splash. Double doors lead to large private covered patio. Community has lush grassy areas, club house & community pool. Just minutes from everything uptown and downtown Phoenix has to offer at a reasonable price!!Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 W. Campbell Ave. have any available units?
1544 W. Campbell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1544 W. Campbell Ave. have?
Some of 1544 W. Campbell Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 W. Campbell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1544 W. Campbell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 W. Campbell Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1544 W. Campbell Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1544 W. Campbell Ave. offer parking?
No, 1544 W. Campbell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1544 W. Campbell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1544 W. Campbell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 W. Campbell Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1544 W. Campbell Ave. has a pool.
Does 1544 W. Campbell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1544 W. Campbell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 W. Campbell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1544 W. Campbell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

