15434 N 62ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Great Scottsdale location. Home with pool/lawn maintenance/pest service built into rental price. Low maintenance home in desirable area near Kierland. Privacy'' Home backs up to tree-lined nature area w/ no houses behind it. Interior with tile hardwood floors. Energy saving solar tubes provide soft brigth light at no cost. Master bath with updated shower/soaking tub. RV gate side yard. High ceilings. Updated features recirculating hot water, soft water system & whole house filtration.Backyard Oasis with pool fruit trees, shade trees & a seating area under a covered patio.Stainless appliances in kitchen Including stainless side by side refrigerator, washer & dryer. Hurry this won't last long in this area.