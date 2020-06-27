All apartments in Phoenix
15434 N 62ND Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:15 AM

15434 N 62ND Street

15434 North 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

15434 North 62nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great Scottsdale location. Home with pool/lawn maintenance/pest service built into rental price. Low maintenance home in desirable area near Kierland. Privacy'' Home backs up to tree-lined nature area w/ no houses behind it. Interior with tile hardwood floors. Energy saving solar tubes provide soft brigth light at no cost. Master bath with updated shower/soaking tub. RV gate side yard. High ceilings. Updated features recirculating hot water, soft water system & whole house filtration.Backyard Oasis with pool fruit trees, shade trees & a seating area under a covered patio.Stainless appliances in kitchen Including stainless side by side refrigerator, washer & dryer. Hurry this won't last long in this area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15434 N 62ND Street have any available units?
15434 N 62ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15434 N 62ND Street have?
Some of 15434 N 62ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15434 N 62ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
15434 N 62ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15434 N 62ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 15434 N 62ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15434 N 62ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 15434 N 62ND Street offers parking.
Does 15434 N 62ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15434 N 62ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15434 N 62ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 15434 N 62ND Street has a pool.
Does 15434 N 62ND Street have accessible units?
No, 15434 N 62ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15434 N 62ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15434 N 62ND Street has units with dishwashers.
