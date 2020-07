15427 S 37TH Place S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool tennis court

ENJOY ALL THAT MOUNTAIN PARK RANCH HAS TO OFFER! 3 HEATED POOLS, TENNIS COURTS AND CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA. THIS HOME WAS COMPLETELY REMODELED IN 2016 AND FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES IN THE KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILE SURROUNDS IN BOTH BATHROOMS. MASTER BATHROOM HAS A JETTED TUB AND PRIVATE EXIT TO THE BACKYARD. SECONDARY BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET FOR EXTRA STORAGE. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING AND COZY COURTYARD IN THE FRONT YARD ARE IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. LOCATED WITHIN THE TOP RATED KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND DESERT VISTA HIGH SCHOOL