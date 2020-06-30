All apartments in Phoenix
15419 S 36th Pl
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

15419 S 36th Pl

15419 South 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

15419 South 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nestled in a gorgeous mountain-view community, this 2 level home has the perfect floor-plan.

Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Two bedrooms downstairs and a large master bedroom upstairs. The master bathroom has a large walk-in closet and separate shower/garden tub. Large covered patio in private backyard. $49 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Resident responsible for All Utilities.

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5527342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15419 S 36th Pl have any available units?
15419 S 36th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15419 S 36th Pl have?
Some of 15419 S 36th Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15419 S 36th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15419 S 36th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15419 S 36th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15419 S 36th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15419 S 36th Pl offer parking?
No, 15419 S 36th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 15419 S 36th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15419 S 36th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15419 S 36th Pl have a pool?
No, 15419 S 36th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15419 S 36th Pl have accessible units?
No, 15419 S 36th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15419 S 36th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15419 S 36th Pl has units with dishwashers.

