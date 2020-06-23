1538 e.diamond st

1538 East Diamond Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Garfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
all utilities included One Price gets you - Property Id: 93778
This house is great all around. It is close to places to eat and shop at. Having the Ranch Market right next door is great. Everything is include your rent prices includes it all.
The place has everything you need. It is located in the Garfield area. Close to public transportation walks to restaurants short Uber rides to the airport. The place is a Hidden Gem great backyard for entertaining plus you will get a parking spot. Also you have high speed internet the fastest internet Cox provides plus you have cable from Cox. $900 pays everything. The place comes equipped with a fridge stove washer dryer. Please email me this place will go fast.. It is a variable towards the end of the month but definitely January 1st. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93778 Property Id 93778
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4617227)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
