1526 W North Ln

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*ALL of OCT FREE!!* Look no further! This completely remodeled 3BR 1BA Phoenix home sits at the base of North Mountain. Minutes to schools, parks and shopping.



Great curb appeal with fresh exterior paint, covered parking and tons of storage. Inside you'll find new tile throughout, fresh two tone paint, brand new kitchen remodel with granite counters, and stainless appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher) to be installed just prior to move in. Bright open living with formal dining/family room. The bedrooms are spacious. The hall bath offer new custom tile surround and new fixtures!



The rear yard is great for entertaining family and friends. Pet friendly and sports a beautiful mountain view! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures