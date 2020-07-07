All apartments in Phoenix
1526 W North Ln
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

1526 W North Ln

1526 West North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1526 West North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*ALL of OCT FREE!!* Look no further! This completely remodeled 3BR 1BA Phoenix home sits at the base of North Mountain. Minutes to schools, parks and shopping.

Great curb appeal with fresh exterior paint, covered parking and tons of storage. Inside you'll find new tile throughout, fresh two tone paint, brand new kitchen remodel with granite counters, and stainless appliances (refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher) to be installed just prior to move in. Bright open living with formal dining/family room. The bedrooms are spacious. The hall bath offer new custom tile surround and new fixtures!

The rear yard is great for entertaining family and friends. Pet friendly and sports a beautiful mountain view! APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 W North Ln have any available units?
1526 W North Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 W North Ln have?
Some of 1526 W North Ln's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 W North Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1526 W North Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 W North Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 W North Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1526 W North Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1526 W North Ln offers parking.
Does 1526 W North Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1526 W North Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 W North Ln have a pool?
No, 1526 W North Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1526 W North Ln have accessible units?
No, 1526 W North Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 W North Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 W North Ln has units with dishwashers.

