Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Historic red brick duplex completely renovated with a distinct modern design in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Walking distance to Roosevelt Row as well as all of the dining and entertainment that the Coronado neighborhood has to offer. Exposed red brick and designer finishes throughout. Both units are currently available for rent. Each unit offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, as well as additional storage space in a detached garage at the back of the property. Shared laundry for the two units in the detached garage.