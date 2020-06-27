1524 W MISSION Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Charming 3 BD 3 BA home is tucked away nicely in the Cox Village neighborhood and backs right up to the pedestrian canal with direct gate access to the path This 50's vintage style ranch home has room to roam with lots of natural light, 2 generously sized living rooms, quaint kitchen and amazing oversized yard! It has lush grass and mature fruit trees a plenty in front and back choose from delicious peaches, passionfruit, figs, apples, guava, mango, blackberry, moringa, mulberry, kumquat, tangelo, orange, lemon, pomegranate, and papaya! Huge diving pool too! This house has it all!! Call for a showing today! Pets are lessor approval.