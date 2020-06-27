All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1524 W MISSION Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1524 W MISSION Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM

1524 W MISSION Lane

1524 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1524 West Mission Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Charming 3 BD 3 BA home is tucked away nicely in the Cox Village neighborhood and backs right up to the pedestrian canal with direct gate access to the path This 50's vintage style ranch home has room to roam with lots of natural light, 2 generously sized living rooms, quaint kitchen and amazing oversized yard! It has lush grass and mature fruit trees a plenty in front and back choose from delicious peaches, passionfruit, figs, apples, guava, mango, blackberry, moringa, mulberry, kumquat, tangelo, orange, lemon, pomegranate, and papaya! Huge diving pool too! This house has it all!! Call for a showing today! Pets are lessor approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 W MISSION Lane have any available units?
1524 W MISSION Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 W MISSION Lane have?
Some of 1524 W MISSION Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 W MISSION Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1524 W MISSION Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 W MISSION Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 W MISSION Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1524 W MISSION Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1524 W MISSION Lane offers parking.
Does 1524 W MISSION Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 W MISSION Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 W MISSION Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1524 W MISSION Lane has a pool.
Does 1524 W MISSION Lane have accessible units?
No, 1524 W MISSION Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 W MISSION Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 W MISSION Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College