Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

15221 N CLUBGATE Drive

15221 North Clubgate Drive · (602) 942-4200
Location

15221 North Clubgate Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$4,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This ground level condo in gated Kierland Greens has it all, from prime interior location facing a beautifully vegetated court yard, walking path from your front door to sparking heated community pool and spa. State of the art fitness studio. Fully furnished just bring your clothes. Travertine and wood floors through out, this unit is designed for comfort and relaxing the minute you walk in. 2 car garage attached. All within minutes of fine dining and world class shopping.1 king size bed, 1 queen bed.$4,100 month December, Jan, Feb, March, April$2,000 month May, June,July,August,Sept, November

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive have any available units?
15221 N CLUBGATE Drive has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive have?
Some of 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15221 N CLUBGATE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive offers parking.
Does 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive has a pool.
Does 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive have accessible units?
No, 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15221 N CLUBGATE Drive has units with dishwashers.
