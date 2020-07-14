15221 N CLUBGATE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

This ground level condo in gated Kierland Greens has it all, from prime interior location facing a beautifully vegetated court yard, walking path from your front door to sparking heated community pool and spa. State of the art fitness studio. Fully furnished just bring your clothes. Travertine and wood floors through out, this unit is designed for comfort and relaxing the minute you walk in. 2 car garage attached. All within minutes of fine dining and world class shopping.1 king size bed, 1 queen bed.$4,100 month December, Jan, Feb, March, April$2,000 month May, June,July,August,Sept, November