Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Don't miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a charming carport, a covered entrance, and a spacious, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard offers plenty of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring, an open layout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and updated appliances.