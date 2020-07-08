All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard

15215 Kierland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

15215 Kierland Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Walk into an amazing expansive living space on the 4th Floor that opens to a ten foot wall of Floor-to-Ceiling Glass of UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS... take in Westin Kierland Golf Course, McDowell Mountain and City Lights, and both Sunrise and Sunsets....it will truly take your breath away! High-end Gourmet Kitchen with Wolfe, Asko and SubZero appliances. The large Master Bedroom has Golf Course views. The Master Bath has an oversized shower, double sinks and a separate room for the toilet. The large Walk-In closet has custom built in cabinets. The Guest Bedroom is beautifully designed with an En Suite Bath. There are Electric Blinds with remote control on all windows. If you are looking for something SPECIAL this is it!! This Spectacular home is a LOCK AND LEAVE in the middle of KIERLAND COMMONS. There is only ONE like this!! Conveniently located on the 4th Floor where the Outdoor Kitchen/Dining Area, Covered Ramadas, Firepit, 2-Way Fireplace and Gas BBQ Grill are. This is LIFESTYLE LIVING at it's best with Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and the neighboring Kierland Resort & Spa and 27 hole Kierland Golf Course across the street. Simplify your lifestyle, and enjoy all the amenities a luxury home can offer without the maintenance..... The Scottsdale airport is 3 minutes away and Phoenix Sky Harbor is only 20 minutes. Walk to more than 35 restaurants in Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter and shop at more than 100 retailers! Landlord pays $1100 monthly HOA fee. Amenities include on-site concierge staff and property management, a private fitness studio, 2 community lounges (both with catering kitchens), 2 resort-style sundecks, heated lap pool, grilling stations, pet park, reserved owner parking and guest parking in the private garage, and exclusive VIP discounts on shopping and dining throughout Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter and surrounding areas as well as special privileges at the neighboring Westin Kierland Spa and Kierland Golf Club. (SEE DOCUMENTS TAB for RESIDENTS DISCOUNTS at SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WESTIN RESORT/SPA/GOLF COURSE)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard have any available units?
15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard have?
Some of 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard has a pool.
Does 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

