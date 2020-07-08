15215 N KIERLAND Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Walk into an amazing expansive living space on the 4th Floor that opens to a ten foot wall of Floor-to-Ceiling Glass of UNBELIEVABLE VIEWS... take in Westin Kierland Golf Course, McDowell Mountain and City Lights, and both Sunrise and Sunsets....it will truly take your breath away! High-end Gourmet Kitchen with Wolfe, Asko and SubZero appliances. The large Master Bedroom has Golf Course views. The Master Bath has an oversized shower, double sinks and a separate room for the toilet. The large Walk-In closet has custom built in cabinets. The Guest Bedroom is beautifully designed with an En Suite Bath. There are Electric Blinds with remote control on all windows. If you are looking for something SPECIAL this is it!! This Spectacular home is a LOCK AND LEAVE in the middle of KIERLAND COMMONS. There is only ONE like this!! Conveniently located on the 4th Floor where the Outdoor Kitchen/Dining Area, Covered Ramadas, Firepit, 2-Way Fireplace and Gas BBQ Grill are. This is LIFESTYLE LIVING at it's best with Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and the neighboring Kierland Resort & Spa and 27 hole Kierland Golf Course across the street. Simplify your lifestyle, and enjoy all the amenities a luxury home can offer without the maintenance..... The Scottsdale airport is 3 minutes away and Phoenix Sky Harbor is only 20 minutes. Walk to more than 35 restaurants in Kierland Commons and the Scottsdale Quarter and shop at more than 100 retailers! Landlord pays $1100 monthly HOA fee. Amenities include on-site concierge staff and property management, a private fitness studio, 2 community lounges (both with catering kitchens), 2 resort-style sundecks, heated lap pool, grilling stations, pet park, reserved owner parking and guest parking in the private garage, and exclusive VIP discounts on shopping and dining throughout Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter and surrounding areas as well as special privileges at the neighboring Westin Kierland Spa and Kierland Golf Club. (SEE DOCUMENTS TAB for RESIDENTS DISCOUNTS at SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, WESTIN RESORT/SPA/GOLF COURSE)