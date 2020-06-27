All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

1510 W WINDSOR Avenue

1510 West Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 West Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring all beautifully remodeled and updated in this lovely 3 br, 2 ba home in the historic district of Maragrita pl. Situated across from the golf course and all the amenities of Encanto park. Kitchen has granite counters, s/s appliances, cherry cabinets, tiled backsplash, large island and dining room. Newer bathrooms have gorgeous stone work, tile, walk in shower, updated vanities. New wood flooring in bedrooms, no carpet! Crown molding, Covered patio, large walled backyard and an extra large 2 car garage provides lots of storage. Freshly painted inside and out.. List price is for one year rental. Security equals one months rent. Tenants pay for utilities and maintain grass and landscaping but new pavers and patio makes it a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
1510 W WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 W WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 W WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
