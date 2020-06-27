1510 W WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

Kitchen, bathrooms, flooring all beautifully remodeled and updated in this lovely 3 br, 2 ba home in the historic district of Maragrita pl. Situated across from the golf course and all the amenities of Encanto park. Kitchen has granite counters, s/s appliances, cherry cabinets, tiled backsplash, large island and dining room. Newer bathrooms have gorgeous stone work, tile, walk in shower, updated vanities. New wood flooring in bedrooms, no carpet! Crown molding, Covered patio, large walled backyard and an extra large 2 car garage provides lots of storage. Freshly painted inside and out.. List price is for one year rental. Security equals one months rent. Tenants pay for utilities and maintain grass and landscaping but new pavers and patio makes it a breeze.