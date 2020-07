Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage media room

NEW TO MARKET on 1/31/19 Immediate Furnished rental now available. Convenient central location just off SR51 freeway. Close to the airport, a shot distance to PV mall, movie theaters and many restaurants. This townhouse is fully furnished by an interior designer. Two bedrooms and 2 baths, plus an office, 2 car garage. The home is great for entertaining with an open backyard. It is warm and cozy home with a wood burning beehive fireplace. Sorry, no pets.