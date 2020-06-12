1501 E NICOLET Avenue

Amenities

Great opportunity to rent a super clean patio home located in the Phoenix Central Corridor and the highly desired community of Sandollar. Stellar location within the community: corner lot, only 1 neighbor to the east. Home is located across from the stunning koi pond, community pool and a new community park with a vegetable garden, orchard, and beautiful ramada.Inside the home you'll find an opulent wood burning fireplace which adds ambience to the living room & adjoining dining room. Not to mention the newly updated eat in kitchen and bathrooms, showcasing gorgeous black granite. This home has it all. Nearby access to the Arizona Canal, and ''The Orchard''. With Luci's Healthy Marketplace and Dutch Brothers Coffee just down the street. This won't last long so come see your new home today!