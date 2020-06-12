All apartments in Phoenix
1501 E NICOLET Avenue

1501 East Nicolet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1501 East Nicolet Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great opportunity to rent a super clean patio home located in the Phoenix Central Corridor and the highly desired community of Sandollar. Stellar location within the community: corner lot, only 1 neighbor to the east. Home is located across from the stunning koi pond, community pool and a new community park with a vegetable garden, orchard, and beautiful ramada.Inside the home you'll find an opulent wood burning fireplace which adds ambience to the living room & adjoining dining room. Not to mention the newly updated eat in kitchen and bathrooms, showcasing gorgeous black granite. This home has it all. Nearby access to the Arizona Canal, and ''The Orchard''. With Luci's Healthy Marketplace and Dutch Brothers Coffee just down the street. This won't last long so come see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 E NICOLET Avenue have any available units?
1501 E NICOLET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 E NICOLET Avenue have?
Some of 1501 E NICOLET Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 E NICOLET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E NICOLET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E NICOLET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1501 E NICOLET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1501 E NICOLET Avenue offer parking?
No, 1501 E NICOLET Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1501 E NICOLET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 E NICOLET Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E NICOLET Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1501 E NICOLET Avenue has a pool.
Does 1501 E NICOLET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1501 E NICOLET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E NICOLET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 E NICOLET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
