Phoenix, AZ
14850 N 59th Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

14850 N 59th Street

14850 N 59th St · No Longer Available
Location

14850 N 59th St, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Scottsdale home. This home features vaulted ceilings, all tile flooring, neutral paint and ceiling fans in each room. Large open living room includes fireplace and access to backyard patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, walk-in shower and double sinks. Desert landscaped front and backyards are easy to maintain and backyard features extended paver patio. Paradise Valley Schools, close to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14850 N 59th Street have any available units?
14850 N 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14850 N 59th Street have?
Some of 14850 N 59th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14850 N 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14850 N 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 N 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14850 N 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14850 N 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 14850 N 59th Street offers parking.
Does 14850 N 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 N 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 N 59th Street have a pool?
No, 14850 N 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14850 N 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 14850 N 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 N 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14850 N 59th Street has units with dishwashers.

