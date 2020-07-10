14850 N 59th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! This is a very well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level Scottsdale home. This home features vaulted ceilings, all tile flooring, neutral paint and ceiling fans in each room. Large open living room includes fireplace and access to backyard patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, pantry, ceramic top stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, walk-in shower and double sinks. Desert landscaped front and backyards are easy to maintain and backyard features extended paver patio. Paradise Valley Schools, close to shopping and restaurants.