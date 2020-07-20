FURNISHED !!! ***PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS UNIT IS FURNISHED***CLEAN 2 BEDROOM + DEN FURNISHED RENTAL IN SCOTTSDALE FOR ONLY $2200 PER MONTH(HIGH SEASON)-EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR A SHORT STAY-2 CAR GARAGE-NICE YARD-POOL(NOT HEATED)-GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING. POOL & YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. UTILITIES INCLUDED:$150/MO CAP. 1ST & LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS & FEES REQUIRED 30 DAYS PRIOR TO MOVE-IN ON SEASONAL LEASES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14836 N 59TH Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 14836 N 59TH Street have?
Some of 14836 N 59TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14836 N 59TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
