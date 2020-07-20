All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 14836 N 59TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
14836 N 59TH Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

14836 N 59TH Street

14836 North 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14836 North 59th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED !!! ***PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS UNIT IS FURNISHED***CLEAN 2 BEDROOM + DEN FURNISHED RENTAL IN SCOTTSDALE FOR ONLY $2200 PER MONTH(HIGH SEASON)-EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR A SHORT STAY-2 CAR GARAGE-NICE YARD-POOL(NOT HEATED)-GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING. POOL & YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. UTILITIES INCLUDED:$150/MO CAP. 1ST & LAST MONTH'S RENT + ALL DEPOSITS & FEES REQUIRED 30 DAYS PRIOR TO MOVE-IN ON SEASONAL LEASES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14836 N 59TH Street have any available units?
14836 N 59TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14836 N 59TH Street have?
Some of 14836 N 59TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14836 N 59TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14836 N 59TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14836 N 59TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14836 N 59TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14836 N 59TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14836 N 59TH Street offers parking.
Does 14836 N 59TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14836 N 59TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14836 N 59TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 14836 N 59TH Street has a pool.
Does 14836 N 59TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14836 N 59TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14836 N 59TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14836 N 59TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College