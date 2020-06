Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Spacious patio home (no attached walls!) ready to be your home in wonderful location. This place really has everything. Vaulted ceilings and three large view windows in the main area make for an open and inviting living space. The master bedroom also boasts vaulted ceilings along with Arcadia doors leading to its own patio. There is also a separate patio off of the kitchen. That's right, 2 patios!! Tile throughout. Washer/dryer included. Community pool, spa, playground.