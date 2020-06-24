14444 N 39TH Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the fenced backyard.