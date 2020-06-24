All apartments in Phoenix
14444 N 39TH Way
14444 N 39TH Way

14444 North 39th Way · No Longer Available
Location

14444 North 39th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the spacious open floor plan, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and the large windows that provide plenty of natural light. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the spacious bedrooms made comfortable by plush carpet with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14444 N 39TH Way have any available units?
14444 N 39TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14444 N 39TH Way have?
Some of 14444 N 39TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14444 N 39TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
14444 N 39TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14444 N 39TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 14444 N 39TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14444 N 39TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 14444 N 39TH Way offers parking.
Does 14444 N 39TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14444 N 39TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14444 N 39TH Way have a pool?
No, 14444 N 39TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 14444 N 39TH Way have accessible units?
No, 14444 N 39TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14444 N 39TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14444 N 39TH Way has units with dishwashers.
