14409 N Medinan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4feb11503b ---- VERY Special, Updated Home next to Moon Valley Golf Course w/ Views of Lookout Mountain Has Extraordinary Layout with Duo Fireplace in Master & Dining; Private Alcove Patio off Master; Gazebo Overlooking Gorgeous Pool & Grass Yard w/ Amazing Landscape. All Appliances & Landscape Svc Included. Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Island w/ Brkfast Bar, S/Steel Appliances, French Doors to Covered Patio. Enjoy Beautiful Variety of Sitting Spaces Inside & Out! Family Rm, Living Rm, Formal Dining Room! Den, off Kitchen, Has Lovely Half Bath. Master Bath Has Travertine Walls, Walk-in Closet, Textured Vertical Window in Shower. One in Guest Bath Too. 2nd Bedrm has Walk-in Closet. Oversize Garage w/ Cabinets, Work Bench, Great Lighting, Door to Back Yard. See Now!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet Sorry, No Cats. City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available!