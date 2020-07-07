1429 E Wayland Drive

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Well maintained home inside & outside - now ready for your next chapter! - Well maintained home inside & outside - now ready for your next chapter! Custom paint (inside & outside), newer carpet, tile, fixtures & more. Wonderful great room open layout with a large kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet & counter top space, breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Large master suite featuring walk-in closet, double sinks and a large shower/tub! You'll enjoy a large newly remodeled, private backyard with gas fire-pit plenty of room for the family, pets, and entertaining! Close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and easy access to freeways. Very few homes come available here - see it today!



