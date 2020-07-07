All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1429 E Wayland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1429 E Wayland Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1429 E Wayland Drive

1429 East Wayland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1429 East Wayland Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Well maintained home inside & outside - now ready for your next chapter! - Well maintained home inside & outside - now ready for your next chapter! Custom paint (inside & outside), newer carpet, tile, fixtures & more. Wonderful great room open layout with a large kitchen featuring plenty of cabinet & counter top space, breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Large master suite featuring walk-in closet, double sinks and a large shower/tub! You'll enjoy a large newly remodeled, private backyard with gas fire-pit plenty of room for the family, pets, and entertaining! Close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and easy access to freeways. Very few homes come available here - see it today!

(RLNE5409664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 E Wayland Drive have any available units?
1429 E Wayland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 E Wayland Drive have?
Some of 1429 E Wayland Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 E Wayland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1429 E Wayland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 E Wayland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1429 E Wayland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1429 E Wayland Drive offer parking?
No, 1429 E Wayland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1429 E Wayland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 E Wayland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 E Wayland Drive have a pool?
No, 1429 E Wayland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1429 E Wayland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1429 E Wayland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 E Wayland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 E Wayland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College