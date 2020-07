Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This home is offering a two story floor plan. On the First floor from entry is Formal Living Room, Formal Dining area, Large Family room, open to Kitchen area. Bedroom on the first floor and bathroom with shower, no tub. Washer and Dryer. Second floor has Master bedroom and two more bedrooms. Non Smoking property all appliances, new carpet, and the backyard is wonderful for those early morning quiet times and relaxing shaded evening hours. This home is so special