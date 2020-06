Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

1425 E Rancho Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath available in July! - This 1950 3 bedroom 2 bath block home is situated right off Bethany Home and the 51 in the prestigious Mayfair Manor community !



Sprawling oversized lot had grass back yard (irrigation service included in the rent) and has an abundance of trees and foliage! Kitchen has portable dishwasher, stove and Fridge. Extra Fridge in the garage. Washer dryer hookups. AC. Hall wath has walk in soaking / jetted tub and master bathroom has oversized walk in shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. 1 car garage with entry to the home. Alarm system may be activated by the tenant.



Rent tax of 2.3% is not included in the rent.



Pets with pet rent of $25 per pet per month and extra deposit of $250.00



A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Call today for more details.



(RLNE5849215)