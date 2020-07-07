14232 North 23rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator

Incredible Mountain Views highlight this home that has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and lots of living space. Downstairs, the Great Room with its cozy fireplace, overlooking the patio and fountain is perfect for family and friend gatherings. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included appliances. Newer flooring, paint and ceiling fans throughout make you feel right at home the moment you enter. All three bedrooms overlook and encircle the outside patio from upstairs. Some remaining furnishings (pictured) are available for sale but home is unfurnished. Small Pets are welcome, subject to limitations approval. Owner is looking for a long term lease but will consider 24 months or greater. Call Renters Warehouse - Michael &quot;Mick&quot; Walt - 602.793.1308 for private showing or, go to showmojo.com and enter address to schedule online. This is not one you want to miss - Welcome!