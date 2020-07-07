All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14232 North 23rd Street

14232 North 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

14232 North 23rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Incredible Mountain Views highlight this home that has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and lots of living space. Downstairs, the Great Room with its cozy fireplace, overlooking the patio and fountain is perfect for family and friend gatherings. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included appliances. Newer flooring, paint and ceiling fans throughout make you feel right at home the moment you enter. All three bedrooms overlook and encircle the outside patio from upstairs. Some remaining furnishings (pictured) are available for sale but home is unfurnished. Small Pets are welcome, subject to limitations approval. Owner is looking for a long term lease but will consider 24 months or greater. Call Renters Warehouse - Michael &amp;quot;Mick&amp;quot; Walt - 602.793.1308 for private showing or, go to showmojo.com and enter address to schedule online. This is not one you want to miss - Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14232 North 23rd Street have any available units?
14232 North 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14232 North 23rd Street have?
Some of 14232 North 23rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14232 North 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
14232 North 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14232 North 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14232 North 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 14232 North 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 14232 North 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 14232 North 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14232 North 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14232 North 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 14232 North 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 14232 North 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 14232 North 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14232 North 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14232 North 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

