Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning fireplace carpet

Very open and spacious with 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. Fireplace in family room. Gorgeous wood-like flooring and tile throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Relax and enjoy the warm summer days in the sparkling pool. You won't be disappointed, won't last long.