14229 N 69TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Executive residence next to KIERLAND & Scottsdale Quarter just blocks away! This Scottsdale gem sits on an oversized, quiet, and cozy CUL-DE-SAC. Kitchen Boasts Slab Granite, oversized Island & Newer STAINLESS STEEL appliances. NEWER Tile and Carpet Throughout. VAULTED CEILINGS throughout. LARGE MASTER bedroom is DOWNSTAIRS, has WALK-IN closet. Master Bath has GRANITE counters and a large tub. All bathrooms have GRANITE. Resort-style backyard features a sparkling PEBBLED POOL, fire pit, BUILT-IN BBQ w/fridge, large grassy play area, and an expansive patio. Large 3 CAR GARAGE, laundry shoot from the second floor to the laundry room, and an ELEGANT formal dining room. Close proximity to Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, Kierland Golf Course, and 101 Freeway. Amazing LOCATION!