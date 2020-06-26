All apartments in Phoenix
14229 N 69TH Way
14229 N 69TH Way

14229 North 69th Way · No Longer Available
Location

14229 North 69th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Executive residence next to KIERLAND & Scottsdale Quarter just blocks away! This Scottsdale gem sits on an oversized, quiet, and cozy CUL-DE-SAC. Kitchen Boasts Slab Granite, oversized Island & Newer STAINLESS STEEL appliances. NEWER Tile and Carpet Throughout. VAULTED CEILINGS throughout. LARGE MASTER bedroom is DOWNSTAIRS, has WALK-IN closet. Master Bath has GRANITE counters and a large tub. All bathrooms have GRANITE. Resort-style backyard features a sparkling PEBBLED POOL, fire pit, BUILT-IN BBQ w/fridge, large grassy play area, and an expansive patio. Large 3 CAR GARAGE, laundry shoot from the second floor to the laundry room, and an ELEGANT formal dining room. Close proximity to Scottsdale Quarter, Kierland Commons, Kierland Golf Course, and 101 Freeway. Amazing LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14229 N 69TH Way have any available units?
14229 N 69TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14229 N 69TH Way have?
Some of 14229 N 69TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14229 N 69TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
14229 N 69TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14229 N 69TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 14229 N 69TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14229 N 69TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 14229 N 69TH Way offers parking.
Does 14229 N 69TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14229 N 69TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14229 N 69TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 14229 N 69TH Way has a pool.
Does 14229 N 69TH Way have accessible units?
No, 14229 N 69TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14229 N 69TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14229 N 69TH Way has units with dishwashers.
