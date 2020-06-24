1422 E Cortez Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful newer home located in an absolutely stunning hillside neighborhood. Literally steps away from trails of the Phoenix Preserve Mountains. Come home for a hike in the evening or beautiful walks in the morning! Custom bespoke homes are sprinkled within the neighborhood. This home features newer construction (2007), energy efficient windows, 9'+ tall ceilings throughout, tiled floors, updated bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car garage, drip system landscaping in the front yard with city and mountain views from the front patio! Come see today, easy showing!