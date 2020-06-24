All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 PM

1422 E Cortez Street

1422 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 East Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful newer home located in an absolutely stunning hillside neighborhood. Literally steps away from trails of the Phoenix Preserve Mountains. Come home for a hike in the evening or beautiful walks in the morning! Custom bespoke homes are sprinkled within the neighborhood. This home features newer construction (2007), energy efficient windows, 9'+ tall ceilings throughout, tiled floors, updated bathrooms, laundry room, 2 car garage, drip system landscaping in the front yard with city and mountain views from the front patio! Come see today, easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 E Cortez Street have any available units?
1422 E Cortez Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 E Cortez Street have?
Some of 1422 E Cortez Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 E Cortez Street currently offering any rent specials?
1422 E Cortez Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 E Cortez Street pet-friendly?
No, 1422 E Cortez Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1422 E Cortez Street offer parking?
Yes, 1422 E Cortez Street offers parking.
Does 1422 E Cortez Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 E Cortez Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 E Cortez Street have a pool?
No, 1422 E Cortez Street does not have a pool.
Does 1422 E Cortez Street have accessible units?
No, 1422 E Cortez Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 E Cortez Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1422 E Cortez Street has units with dishwashers.
