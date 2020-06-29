1421 N 81st Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Available 12/31/2019! Sweet 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome! Community Pool and Spa! Garage! Great Kitchen! W/D Hookups!



Sweet 2 bed 2 bath townhome with a community pool and spa. The property also has a one car garage, blinds, and an eat in kitchen. The kitchen is loaded with an electric stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, kitchen island and granite countertops. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.



Features:

-1227 sq ft

-Two levels

-1 garage space

-Heated community pool and spa

-SRP

-Blinds

-Eat in kitchen

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Kitchen includes electric stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, kitchen island and granite countertops

-Full bathroom in master bedroom

-Cable TV available

-Internet available

-Rent includes water, sewer and garbage

-Close to loop 101 and the I-10

-Assistive animals only