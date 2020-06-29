All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1421 N 81st Dr

1421 North 81st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1421 North 81st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available 12/31/2019! Sweet 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome! Community Pool and Spa! Garage! Great Kitchen! W/D Hookups!

Sweet 2 bed 2 bath townhome with a community pool and spa. The property also has a one car garage, blinds, and an eat in kitchen. The kitchen is loaded with an electric stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, kitchen island and granite countertops. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

Features:
-1227 sq ft
-Two levels
-1 garage space
-Heated community pool and spa
-SRP
-Blinds
-Eat in kitchen
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Kitchen includes electric stove, fridge, dishwasher, disposal, kitchen island and granite countertops
-Full bathroom in master bedroom
-Cable TV available
-Internet available
-Rent includes water, sewer and garbage
-Close to loop 101 and the I-10
-Assistive animals only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 N 81st Dr have any available units?
1421 N 81st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 N 81st Dr have?
Some of 1421 N 81st Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 N 81st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1421 N 81st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 N 81st Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1421 N 81st Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1421 N 81st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1421 N 81st Dr offers parking.
Does 1421 N 81st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 N 81st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 N 81st Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1421 N 81st Dr has a pool.
Does 1421 N 81st Dr have accessible units?
No, 1421 N 81st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 N 81st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 N 81st Dr has units with dishwashers.

