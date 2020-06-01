Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1417 E LUPINE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1417 E LUPINE Avenue
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1417 E LUPINE Avenue
1417 East Lupine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1417 East Lupine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 10 foot ceilings, 2 car garage. Very quiet neighborhood in the mountain. Hiking in your backyard!! 2017 AC unit for efficiency!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 E LUPINE Avenue have any available units?
1417 E LUPINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1417 E LUPINE Avenue have?
Some of 1417 E LUPINE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1417 E LUPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 E LUPINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 E LUPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1417 E LUPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1417 E LUPINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 E LUPINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 E LUPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 E LUPINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 E LUPINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 E LUPINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 E LUPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 E LUPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 E LUPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 E LUPINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College