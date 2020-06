Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 1-car extended garage with driveway. This amazing floorplan opens to dining area and kitchen with plenty of cabinets space. Tile flooring in entry, kitchen, bathrooms, and laundry room. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Small backyard patio area is perfect for grilling. Centrally located near downtown Phoenix, ASU, Freeways, transportation, South Mountain Park, Rio Salado Biking/Walking Paths, shopping and more!