Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1414 E GROVERS Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:57 PM

1414 E GROVERS Avenue

1414 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1414 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean and spacious Patio Home in a super convenient North Phoenix location. Quiet and intimate community with only ten units. Short drive to all three surrounding major freeways 101, 51 and I-17 and close to plenty of shopping and dining. Desirable open floor plan with dual master bedrooms. NO CARPET! Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for tile in bathrooms. All appliances included -- Private 1 car garage, one driveway parking spot and nice covered patio area out back which borders common area. Call about pets, owners may consider. Available immediately for a 12-month minimum lease term. Will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 E GROVERS Avenue have any available units?
1414 E GROVERS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 E GROVERS Avenue have?
Some of 1414 E GROVERS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 E GROVERS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1414 E GROVERS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 E GROVERS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 E GROVERS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1414 E GROVERS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1414 E GROVERS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1414 E GROVERS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 E GROVERS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 E GROVERS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1414 E GROVERS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1414 E GROVERS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1414 E GROVERS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 E GROVERS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 E GROVERS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
