1414 E GROVERS Avenue

Clean and spacious Patio Home in a super convenient North Phoenix location. Quiet and intimate community with only ten units. Short drive to all three surrounding major freeways 101, 51 and I-17 and close to plenty of shopping and dining. Desirable open floor plan with dual master bedrooms. NO CARPET! Beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the home except for tile in bathrooms. All appliances included -- Private 1 car garage, one driveway parking spot and nice covered patio area out back which borders common area. Call about pets, owners may consider. Available immediately for a 12-month minimum lease term. Will not last long!