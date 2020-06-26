1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue

1411 East Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042 South Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
This home is for the renter with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this remodeled home with $75 a month credit from each rent payment that will be applied toward the purchase of the home. Lease term is for 3 years and tenant has the option to renew for additional 1 year terms. Home may be purchased at anytime after the third year. This home will not last long! Tenant may also lease for 24 months at $1275 a month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
