All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue

1411 East Saint Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1411 East Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
South Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This home is for the renter with the dream of owning their own home. Rent to own this remodeled home with $75 a month credit from each rent payment that will be applied toward the purchase of the home. Lease term is for 3 years and tenant has the option to renew for additional 1 year terms. Home may be purchased at anytime after the third year. This home will not last long! Tenant may also lease for 24 months at $1275 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have any available units?
1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have?
Some of 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 E SAINT CATHERINE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College