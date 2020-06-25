All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:35 AM

14030 N 34th Pl

14030 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14030 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Your 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home awaits you in the Paradise Valley Oasis (East) subdivision in Phoenix with 1,340 SqFt living space built in 1969 on a 0.16 acre (6,972 SqFt) lot with a large backyard and a spacious 2 car garage with attached cabinets for storage. Enjoy the open living concept which also includes an island separating your dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, a gas range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Large tile flooring also in your two bathrooms and carpet flooring in the four bedrooms; ceiling fans throughout. You'll appreciate your large laundry room (washer & dryer included) with access into the backyard which also offers a convenient garden shed. Use the 1st bedroom for a home office, if required. A lovely, covered patio is perfectly situated on the northwest side of your home. This lovely rambler will be turned-over prior to move-in with fresh paint and new carpet flooring. Walk to the Indian Bend Park in 2 minutes. Reach North Central Avenue in 12 minutes by car as well as Old Town Scottsdale in 20 minutes. Simply put, a great location to come home to with easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14030 N 34th Pl have any available units?
14030 N 34th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14030 N 34th Pl have?
Some of 14030 N 34th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14030 N 34th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14030 N 34th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14030 N 34th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14030 N 34th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14030 N 34th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14030 N 34th Pl offers parking.
Does 14030 N 34th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14030 N 34th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14030 N 34th Pl have a pool?
No, 14030 N 34th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14030 N 34th Pl have accessible units?
No, 14030 N 34th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14030 N 34th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14030 N 34th Pl has units with dishwashers.
