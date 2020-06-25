14030 N 34th Pl

Amenities

Your 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home awaits you in the Paradise Valley Oasis (East) subdivision in Phoenix with 1,340 SqFt living space built in 1969 on a 0.16 acre (6,972 SqFt) lot with a large backyard and a spacious 2 car garage with attached cabinets for storage. Enjoy the open living concept which also includes an island separating your dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, a gas range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Large tile flooring also in your two bathrooms and carpet flooring in the four bedrooms; ceiling fans throughout. You'll appreciate your large laundry room (washer & dryer included) with access into the backyard which also offers a convenient garden shed. Use the 1st bedroom for a home office, if required. A lovely, covered patio is perfectly situated on the northwest side of your home. This lovely rambler will be turned-over prior to move-in with fresh paint and new carpet flooring. Walk to the Indian Bend Park in 2 minutes. Reach North Central Avenue in 12 minutes by car as well as Old Town Scottsdale in 20 minutes. Simply put, a great location to come home to with easy access to freeways.