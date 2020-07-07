All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1402 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f9286c2058 ---- Great central Phoenix location and well maintained spacious end unit. Great smaller complex with enclosed back yard patio. Nice 2 master bedrooms upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Great for roommate situation. The unit has been updated in the past two years, newer carpet, granite counter-tops and kitchen cabinets updated. Convenient location as it is close to Baltimore Shopping; downtown, Sky Harbor and freeways. Please note: Monthly city/admin tax 4% of rent rate.

Application fee $45 per adult; nAdmin fee $200;$200 Pet Deposit nCity tax 2%. plus 2% admin fee total 4% nHelping Heroes Discount: Available for First Responders and Military 12 Months Disposal Dryer Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 E Osborn Rd have any available units?
1402 E Osborn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 E Osborn Rd have?
Some of 1402 E Osborn Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 E Osborn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1402 E Osborn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 E Osborn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 E Osborn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1402 E Osborn Rd offer parking?
No, 1402 E Osborn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1402 E Osborn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 E Osborn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 E Osborn Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1402 E Osborn Rd has a pool.
Does 1402 E Osborn Rd have accessible units?
No, 1402 E Osborn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 E Osborn Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 E Osborn Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

