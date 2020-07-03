All apartments in Phoenix
14014 N 35TH Drive

14014 North 35th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14014 North 35th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, gleaming tile throughout the interior, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan to give you plenty of room to stretch out. This kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters and is connected to the dining area which makes it perfect for entertaining. The bedrooms have carpet for your comfort along with good closet space. The fenced backyard has beautiful, low-maintenance landscaping, a patio, and a shed for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14014 N 35TH Drive have any available units?
14014 N 35TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 14014 N 35TH Drive have?
Some of 14014 N 35TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14014 N 35TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14014 N 35TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14014 N 35TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14014 N 35TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 14014 N 35TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14014 N 35TH Drive offers parking.
Does 14014 N 35TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14014 N 35TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14014 N 35TH Drive have a pool?
No, 14014 N 35TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14014 N 35TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 14014 N 35TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14014 N 35TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14014 N 35TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

