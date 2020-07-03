14014 N 35TH Drive

Amenities

Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month's rent with a lease starting on or before 4/13/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home.Enjoy a lovely spacious home in a great community! Features include a two-car garage, gleaming tile throughout the interior, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, and an open floor plan to give you plenty of room to stretch out. This kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters and is connected to the dining area which makes it perfect for entertaining. The bedrooms have carpet for your comfort along with good closet space. The fenced backyard has beautiful, low-maintenance landscaping, a patio, and a shed for extra storage.