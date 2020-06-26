All apartments in Phoenix
13835 N 34th Avenue
13835 N 34th Avenue

13835 North 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13835 North 34th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great rental/purchase home with large master-bedroom suite that opens on to sparkling diving pool. .ONLY 77 cents per square foot!! Three bedrooms and 2 baths. Good school area, close to shopping, great access to freeways and it is available now. Come see this great single family ranch with it's superb fruit and shade trees and tranquil setting. Over 2100 square feet of living space with huge dining/living combination and family room/kitchen combination. Kitchen looks out on the pool. Your family will love this solid block home with all its amenities. Also available for 0-down,0-close purchase, Talk to listing Broker about this great opportunity. Pool has no children fence.Sale price is only $126 square foot with 0 down and 0 to close! 2% to agent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13835 N 34th Avenue have any available units?
13835 N 34th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13835 N 34th Avenue have?
Some of 13835 N 34th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13835 N 34th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13835 N 34th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13835 N 34th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13835 N 34th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13835 N 34th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13835 N 34th Avenue offers parking.
Does 13835 N 34th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13835 N 34th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13835 N 34th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13835 N 34th Avenue has a pool.
Does 13835 N 34th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13835 N 34th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13835 N 34th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13835 N 34th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
