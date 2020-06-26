13835 N 34th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great rental/purchase home with large master-bedroom suite that opens on to sparkling diving pool. .ONLY 77 cents per square foot!! Three bedrooms and 2 baths. Good school area, close to shopping, great access to freeways and it is available now. Come see this great single family ranch with it's superb fruit and shade trees and tranquil setting. Over 2100 square feet of living space with huge dining/living combination and family room/kitchen combination. Kitchen looks out on the pool. Your family will love this solid block home with all its amenities. Also available for 0-down,0-close purchase, Talk to listing Broker about this great opportunity. Pool has no children fence.Sale price is only $126 square foot with 0 down and 0 to close! 2% to agent!