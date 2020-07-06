1350 N 36th Drive

No application Fee! 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single level Phoenix home. Tile floors in all bedrooms and tile floors throughout the property. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and ceramic glass top range. 3 well sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and vertical blinds. Large backyard offers an extended covered patio and additional storage. Close to shopping and restuarants and easy access to I-10 and I-17 freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
