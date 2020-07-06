All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

1350 N 36th Drive

1350 North 36th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1350 North 36th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No application Fee! 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single level Phoenix home. Tile floors in all bedrooms and tile floors throughout the property. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and ceramic glass top range. 3 well sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and vertical blinds. Large backyard offers an extended covered patio and additional storage. Close to shopping and restuarants and easy access to I-10 and I-17 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 N 36th Drive have any available units?
1350 N 36th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 N 36th Drive have?
Some of 1350 N 36th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 N 36th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1350 N 36th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 N 36th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1350 N 36th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1350 N 36th Drive offer parking?
No, 1350 N 36th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1350 N 36th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 N 36th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 N 36th Drive have a pool?
No, 1350 N 36th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1350 N 36th Drive have accessible units?
No, 1350 N 36th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 N 36th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 N 36th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

