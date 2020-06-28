All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:20 PM

1346 E VISTA Avenue

1346 East Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1346 East Vista Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Look at the rest then come rent the Best!! 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Phoenix. Close to Piestewa Peak for your morning hike. Easy access to HWY 51 for you city commute. Completely Updated!! New tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features new cabinetry, subway tile back splash, new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave. 2 bedrooms. Bath updated with new vanity & sink. Highly sought after neutral decor. There is 1 covered parking space. Nearby you'll find bus service, grocery stores, churches, parks, trails and restaurants. Close to the 'Pointe' at 16th Street. Unit 3 faces east. Small shared laundry on property. Exterior renovation is in process. Be sure to check this one out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 E VISTA Avenue have any available units?
1346 E VISTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1346 E VISTA Avenue have?
Some of 1346 E VISTA Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 E VISTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1346 E VISTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 E VISTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1346 E VISTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1346 E VISTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1346 E VISTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1346 E VISTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 E VISTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 E VISTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1346 E VISTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1346 E VISTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1346 E VISTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 E VISTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 E VISTA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
