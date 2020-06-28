1346 E VISTA Avenue

Amenities

Look at the rest then come rent the Best!! 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Phoenix. Close to Piestewa Peak for your morning hike. Easy access to HWY 51 for you city commute. Completely Updated!! New tile flooring throughout. Kitchen features new cabinetry, subway tile back splash, new stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave. 2 bedrooms. Bath updated with new vanity & sink. Highly sought after neutral decor. There is 1 covered parking space. Nearby you'll find bus service, grocery stores, churches, parks, trails and restaurants. Close to the 'Pointe' at 16th Street. Unit 3 faces east. Small shared laundry on property. Exterior renovation is in process. Be sure to check this one out!