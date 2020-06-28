All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

13236 N 39th Street

13236 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13236 North 39th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Southern East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Super cute home! This 4 bedroom gem with a pool. Light and bright open floor plan. Fridge included. Pool service included. Close to everything! PV Mall, great schools, freeways, awesome restaurants, grocery, parks, the list is endless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13236 N 39th Street have any available units?
13236 N 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13236 N 39th Street have?
Some of 13236 N 39th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13236 N 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13236 N 39th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13236 N 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 13236 N 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13236 N 39th Street offer parking?
No, 13236 N 39th Street does not offer parking.
Does 13236 N 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13236 N 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13236 N 39th Street have a pool?
Yes, 13236 N 39th Street has a pool.
Does 13236 N 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 13236 N 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13236 N 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13236 N 39th Street has units with dishwashers.
