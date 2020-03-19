1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive

Amenities

POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!! This huge 5 bed, 3 bath home in a great location has just been remodeled and is as clean as they come!! It features wood floors, mountain views, newly resurfaced pebble tec pool with waterfall and new pump and filter, wet bar, laundry chute, new stainless appliances, washer and dryer, LED lighting throughout, fountain, 3-car garage and more!! Within walking distance to Kyrene de los Cerritos and Altadena, Desert Foothills Park, shopping and dining, and near the Phoenix South Mountain Preserve and new South Mountain Freeway!! Available immediately. Hurry, this one should go quickly!!