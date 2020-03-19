All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:22 PM

1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive

1323 East Thistle Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1323 East Thistle Landing Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!! This huge 5 bed, 3 bath home in a great location has just been remodeled and is as clean as they come!! It features wood floors, mountain views, newly resurfaced pebble tec pool with waterfall and new pump and filter, wet bar, laundry chute, new stainless appliances, washer and dryer, LED lighting throughout, fountain, 3-car garage and more!! Within walking distance to Kyrene de los Cerritos and Altadena, Desert Foothills Park, shopping and dining, and near the Phoenix South Mountain Preserve and new South Mountain Freeway!! Available immediately. Hurry, this one should go quickly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have any available units?
1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have?
Some of 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive offers parking.
Does 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive has a pool.
Does 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 E THISTLE LANDING Drive has units with dishwashers.

