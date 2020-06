Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage

Location is everything! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and 2 car garage located right off of the I-17 for easy access to anywhere in the valley. Granite counters in Kitchen and bathrooms. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms and carpet in bedrooms. Community has pool and basketball courts.