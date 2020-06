13212 N. 3rd Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities racquetball court internet access pet friendly

GREAT TOWNHOME IN GOLD KEY RACQUET CLUB! - THIS END UNIT TOWNHOUSE IS JUST 5 MINUTES DRIVE BETWEEN NORTHERN MOUNTAIN PARK AND LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN RESERVE. CLOSE TO HIKING TRAILS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT AND GOLD KEYS RACQUETBALL CLUB (private club, membership may be available)

2 STORY TOWN HOME HAS TILE DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET IN ONE BEDROOM AND ON THE STAIRS, PARQUET IN THE OTHER! BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, CEILING FAN IN LIVING ROOM, DINING NEXT TO KITCHEN, GREAT PATIO WITH WOOD FENCING! STORAGE ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2770157)