All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1319 W MICHELLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1319 W MICHELLE Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

1319 W MICHELLE Drive

1319 West Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1319 West Michelle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELL MAINTAINED RENTAL HOME. 3 BEDROOM/ WITH A DEN IN GOOD LOCATION.DEN IS A ROOM OFF THE LIVING ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS AN OFFICE / KIDS PLAYROOM?? 2 CAR GARAGE. SHOW AND CALL WITH ANY QUESTIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 W MICHELLE Drive have any available units?
1319 W MICHELLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 W MICHELLE Drive have?
Some of 1319 W MICHELLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 W MICHELLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1319 W MICHELLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 W MICHELLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1319 W MICHELLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1319 W MICHELLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1319 W MICHELLE Drive offers parking.
Does 1319 W MICHELLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 W MICHELLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 W MICHELLE Drive have a pool?
No, 1319 W MICHELLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1319 W MICHELLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1319 W MICHELLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 W MICHELLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 W MICHELLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Riverwalk
5345 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College