1317 W MYRTLE Avenue

Amenities
Great Central Phoenix Location!! Remodeled 4 bed 3 bath, White Kitchen Cabinets w/ Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar w/ Drop Pendant Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Fridge, Gas Stove, Dining Area off Kitchen, Vaulted and Beam Ceilings, Neutral Tiled Flooring, Cozy Stone Fireplace, Spa-Like Master Suite w/ Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower, Vanity w/ Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet, One of the Bedrooms is En Suite Perfect for Guests, French Doors open to the Low Maintenance Backyard w/ Artificial Turf, RV Gate, and NO HOA!! 2013 All new Block Fencing
2015 Permitted addition of Master Suite including Master Closet
2015 All new Front and Backyard porch/sidewalks
2015 New custom mailbox
2015 New Shingle Roof and Plywood
2015 New Hot Water Heater
2015 New Ceiling Fans in all rooms
2015 New Closet Organization System installed
2015 New Granite Counter Tops, Sinks and Faucets
2017 Mini Stack AC Unit
2018 New Kitchen Faucet
2018 New Garbage Disposal
2018 Stackable Washer/Dryer
2018 New AC Unit
2019 New Front Door
2019 Desert-Scape Front Yard