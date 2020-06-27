All apartments in Phoenix
1317 W MYRTLE Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

1317 W MYRTLE Avenue

1317 West Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1317 West Myrtle Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Great Central Phoenix Location!! Remodeled 4 bed 3 bath, White Kitchen Cabinets w/ Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar w/ Drop Pendant Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Fridge, Gas Stove, Dining Area off Kitchen, Vaulted and Beam Ceilings, Neutral Tiled Flooring, Cozy Stone Fireplace, Spa-Like Master Suite w/ Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower, Vanity w/ Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet, One of the Bedrooms is En Suite Perfect for Guests, French Doors open to the Low Maintenance Backyard w/ Artificial Turf, RV Gate, and NO HOA!! 2013 All new Block Fencing

2015 Permitted addition of Master Suite including Master Closet

2015 All new Front and Backyard porch/sidewalks

2015 New custom mailbox

2015 New Shingle Roof and Plywood

2015 New Hot Water Heater

2015 New Ceiling Fans in all rooms

2015 New Closet Organization System installed

2015 New Granite Counter Tops, Sinks and Faucets

2017 Mini Stack AC Unit

2018 New Kitchen Faucet

2018 New Garbage Disposal

2018 Stackable Washer/Dryer

2018 New AC Unit

2019 New Front Door

2019 Desert-Scape Front Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue have any available units?
1317 W MYRTLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue have?
Some of 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1317 W MYRTLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 W MYRTLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
