1317 W MYRTLE Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Great Central Phoenix Location!! Remodeled 4 bed 3 bath, White Kitchen Cabinets w/ Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar w/ Drop Pendant Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances Including Fridge, Gas Stove, Dining Area off Kitchen, Vaulted and Beam Ceilings, Neutral Tiled Flooring, Cozy Stone Fireplace, Spa-Like Master Suite w/ Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower, Vanity w/ Dual Sinks, Walk-In Closet, One of the Bedrooms is En Suite Perfect for Guests, French Doors open to the Low Maintenance Backyard w/ Artificial Turf, RV Gate, and NO HOA!! 2013 All new Block Fencing



2015 Permitted addition of Master Suite including Master Closet



2015 All new Front and Backyard porch/sidewalks



2015 New custom mailbox



2015 New Shingle Roof and Plywood



2015 New Hot Water Heater



2015 New Ceiling Fans in all rooms



2015 New Closet Organization System installed



2015 New Granite Counter Tops, Sinks and Faucets



2017 Mini Stack AC Unit



2018 New Kitchen Faucet



2018 New Garbage Disposal



2018 Stackable Washer/Dryer



2018 New AC Unit



2019 New Front Door



2019 Desert-Scape Front Yard