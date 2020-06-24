All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1316 W Orange Dr

1316 West Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 West Orange Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1316 W Orange Dr 1984 sqft 3 bed 2 bath home off of Camelback and 15th Ave - Check out this 1984 sqft 3 bed 2 bath home off of Camelback and 15th Ave. Close to freeways, shopping and dining. Hurry this one won't last

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4655882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 W Orange Dr have any available units?
1316 W Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1316 W Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1316 W Orange Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 W Orange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 W Orange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1316 W Orange Dr offer parking?
No, 1316 W Orange Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1316 W Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 W Orange Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 W Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 1316 W Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1316 W Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 1316 W Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 W Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 W Orange Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 W Orange Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1316 W Orange Dr has units with air conditioning.
