Amenities
1316 W Orange Dr 1984 sqft 3 bed 2 bath home off of Camelback and 15th Ave - Check out this 1984 sqft 3 bed 2 bath home off of Camelback and 15th Ave. Close to freeways, shopping and dining. Hurry this one won't last
Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
(RLNE4655882)